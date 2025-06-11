North Korea is constructing an apparently new enrichment facility at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, experts analyzing recent commercial satellite imagery have said, as Pyongyang ramps up its ability to build even more nuclear bombs.

The analysis of imagery taken in April of the Yongbyon complex shows a new building that has characteristics eerily similar to those of North Korea’s Kangson enrichment facility, researchers Jeffrey Lewis and Sam Lair wrote on the Arms Control Wonk website.

The researchers’ analysis, published Tuesday, comes just a day after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a report to the body’s board of governors that the nuclear watchdog “is monitoring the construction of a new building at Yongbyon which has dimensions and features similar to the Kangson enrichment plant.”