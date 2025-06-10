Russia launched another prolonged drone attack on Ukraine, killing one person and damaging swathes of Kyiv as well as striking a maternity ward in the southern port of Odesa, regional officials said early on Tuesday.
The overnight strikes followed Russia's biggest drone assault on Ukraine on Monday — part of stepped-up operations that Moscow said were retaliatory measures for Kyiv's recent brazen attacks in Russia.
At least four people were hospitalized as a result of the hourslong attacks that hit seven of the city's 10 districts, city officials said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.