Russia launched another prolonged drone attack on Ukraine, killing one person and damaging swathes of Kyiv as well as striking a maternity ward in the southern port of Odesa, regional officials said early on Tuesday.

The overnight strikes followed Russia's biggest drone assault on Ukraine on Monday — part of stepped-up operations that Moscow said were retaliatory measures for Kyiv's recent brazen attacks in Russia.

At least four people were hospitalized as a result of the hourslong attacks that hit seven of the city's 10 districts, city officials said.