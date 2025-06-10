U.S. President Donald Trump’s moves to deploy troops to Los Angeles and hold a splashy parade on the Army’s 250th birthday fulfills his longtime goal of leaning on the military for a show of force and political power.

Stymied in his first term by Cabinet members who resisted the use of soldiers on American soil, Trump has a more compliant team around him this time. After sending in the national guard this weekend, he escalated his showdown with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday by mobilizing 700 active-duty Marines, a decision that Newsom called a "provocation.”

Late Monday, Trump went even further, authorizing an additional 2,000 national guard members to deploy there, bringing the total to 4,000, not including the Marines.