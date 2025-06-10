The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has faced budget cuts before, but the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies has been even more "devastating" for reproductive health worldwide, chief Natalia Kanem said.

The agency has been targeted by U.S. conservatives since the Kemp-Kasten Amendment's enactment in 1985 by Congress, when the administration of then President Ronald Reagan rallied against China's population policies, accusing Beijing of promoting forced abortions and sterilizations.

All subsequent Republican presidencies have cut U.S. funding to UNFPA, and the second Trump administration is no exception.