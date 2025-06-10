Images of federal immigration agents wearing masks and balaclavas as they conduct raids in Los Angeles and other U.S. cities have ignited a politically charged debate over whether they are protecting their identities or engaging in intimidation tactics.

Violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement in Los Angeles over the weekend were triggered by masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers rounding up alleged immigration offenders.

Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups say masks are an attempt by ICE agents to escape accountability for their actions and are aimed at frightening immigrants as they carry out Republican President Donald Trump's directive to crack down on illegal immigration.