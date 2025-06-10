U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired all members sitting on a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel of vaccine experts and is reconstituting the committee, his department said on Monday.

Kennedy removed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement, and is in the process of considering new members to replace them.

The ACIP panel is tasked with recommending which vaccines get placed on the CDC immunization schedule and who should get them, which helps determine insurance coverage.