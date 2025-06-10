Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro helped draft a plan to "redo the election" he narrowly lost in 2022, a co-accused testified on Monday in the former's trial over an alleged coup attempt.
Prosecutors accuse the 70-year-old far-right leader, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, of having led a "criminal organization" plotting to wrest power from leftist election victor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The plot failed, the charge sheet says, for a lack of military backing.
