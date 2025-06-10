The Japan Society for the Study of Obesity announced in April that it will recognize a new health disorder affecting women, to be classified as Female Underweight/Undernutrition Syndrome, or FUS, linked to being underweight and suffering undernutrition.

According to the group, known as JASSO, 20% of women in their 20s in Japan are underweight, one of the highest rates among developed countries. It plans to establish diagnostic criteria for the syndrome as part of efforts to promote early detection and prevention.

The trend toward thinness among young women in Japan has become increasingly pronounced in recent years.