Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung agreed Monday to continue to develop stable relations between their countries.

In their first phone talks since Lee took office Wednesday, the two leaders affirmed the importance of cooperation between their countries plus the United States, at a time when the security situation in East Asia is becoming increasingly harsh.

During the 25-minute call, Ishiba congratulated Lee on assuming the presidency and said that he hopes to further advance Japan-South Korea relations based on the foundation that the two governments have built.