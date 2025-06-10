Economic relief packages for present difficulties and economic goals for future prosperity are the strategies the ruling and opposition parties are employing ahead of the Upper House election next month, as they roll out their official campaign pledges.

Financial aid to help households deal with the high cost of consumer prices, particularly those for rice and agricultural products, is a major part of each party’s formal set of promises to voters who need help now. But Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party is also announcing an ambitious economic growth target for the distant future.

“We aim to achieve a nominal gross domestic product of ¥1 quadrillion ($6.9 trillion) by 2040 and I have instructed party executives to make increasing the average income by more than 50% from current levels by then as our party’s first pledge in the upcoming Upper House election,” Ishiba announced Monday night.