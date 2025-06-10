The number of personal information breach cases reached a record high of 19,056 in Japan in fiscal 2024 through March this year, according to the Personal Information Protection Commission's report adopted by the Cabinet Tuesday.

The number, based on reports from business operators under the personal information protection law, increased 57% from the previous year.

Personal data leaks involving My Number personal identification numbers reported under the My Number law climbed to 2,052 cases from 334 in fiscal 2023.

The report said that unauthorized access to servers run by MK System, which operates systems to support personnel and labor affairs management, led to the increases.

Of the cases reported under the personal information protection law, the government commission gave advice and guidance in 395 cases and issued a directive for corrective action in one case.

The report showed as an example the case of Fujitsu Japan, which received guidance because its system issued a copy of the wrong person's residency certificate at a convenience store in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture.

"We provide guidance on safety control measures and call for attention to the issue," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference. "We'll respond appropriately, as we did."