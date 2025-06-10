Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man Sunday on suspicion of robbery and murder in connection with the death of a man found in a hotel room in central Nagoya, according to investigative sources.

The victim, a 32-year-old company employee from the city of Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, was discovered strangled in a hotel room in Nagoya’s Sakae entertainment district in Naka Ward on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators believe the suspect killed the man by strangulation and stole his belongings sometime between Friday night and the following morning.

The victim had been drinking with his colleagues on Friday night and checked into a hotel. Security camera footage showed the victim entering the hotel with a woman whom police believe is an accomplice. Police are pursuing leads to identify and locate her.

The incident came to light after the victim’s wife contacted his workplace on Saturday, reporting that she had been unable to reach him. A colleague visited the hotel and, along with staff, discovered the body in the room. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Aichi police have launched a full investigation, analyzing security footage to identify all individuals who entered and exited the hotel room. A task force has been established at the Naka Police Station to further investigate the case.

