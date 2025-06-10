China’s two operating aircraft carriers have been spotted conducting simultaneous operations in the Pacific for the first time, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry, as Beijing continues to highlight its growing military prowess ever farther from its shores.

The ministry said late Monday that the Shandong had been spotted along with four other Chinese warships in Japan’s exclusive economic zone about 550 kilometers southeast of Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday. The fleet was then spotted Monday in the EEZ north of Okinotorishima, Japan’s southernmost island, where it conducted flight operations with fighter jets and helicopters.

The other aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, had been spotted operating off Minamitorishima, Japan’s easternmost island, on Saturday and Sunday, making it the first Chinese aircraft carrier to cross the so-called second island chain, which covers a stretch of islands from Japan to Guam and the islands of Micronesia, the Defense Ministry said.