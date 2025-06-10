Instead of deploying more planes and warships to Asia, Canada’s new government aims to expand its regional security footprint by increasing bilateral and multilateral military activities, particularly with Japan, the country’s top military official told The Japan Times.

“I think we can expect an expansion of our presence, but not strictly in terms of ships or other major assets, it's about everything else,” Gen. Jennie Carignan, Canada’s Chief of the Defense Staff, said in an interview.

“With the launch of our Indo-Pacific strategy in 2022, and with our updated defense policy coming out last spring, we are starting to see a growing number of activities and exercises we could participate in with regional partners,” she said.