New South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held his first talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the official Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday, as Lee looks to balance ties between Beijing and Seoul’s ally, Washington.

Xi told Lee that China and South Korea should work to take their strategic cooperative partnership “to a higher level” amid rising concerns over the future of global free trade, Xinhua said Xi had told Lee during talks over the telephone.

“China and South Korea should inject more certainty into (the) regional and international landscape,” Xi was quoted as saying, adding that the two countries “should jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and ensure stable and smooth global and regional industrial and supply chains.”