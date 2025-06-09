California National Guard troops clashed with protesters in Los Angeles on Sunday hours after arriving in the city on the orders of President Donald Trump to quell demonstrations against immigration raids carried out as part of Trump's enforcement measures.

About a dozen National Guard members, along with Department of Homeland Security personnel, pushed back a group of demonstrators that amassed outside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, video showed. The confrontation continued on the street outside the facility.

The protesters had earlier chanted "ICE out of LA," at a group of National Guard members, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which carried out immigration raids in Los Angeles beginning on Friday, sparking demonstrations that continued for a third day on Sunday.