The Israeli army said on Sunday it had retrieved the body of Hamas military chief Mohammed Sinwar in an underground tunnel beneath a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, following a targeted operation last month.

Another senior Hamas leader, Mohammad Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, was also found dead at the scene along with a number of other militants, who are still being identified, said Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

Israeli forces gave a small group of foreign reporters a tour of the tunnel that had been uncovered beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, which Defrin said was a major command and control compound for Hamas.