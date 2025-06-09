Israel has intercepted a humanitarian aid ship trying to reach the Gaza Strip that was carrying activists including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg, the group operating the vessel said.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a news release that the vessel was forcibly intercepted in international waters, its crew "abducted,” and the cargo — which included food, baby formula and medical supplies — was confiscated.

This came as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that no vessel would be permitted to breach the naval blockade that’s primarily intended to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hamas.