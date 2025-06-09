Ticket sales for the ongoing 2025 Osaka Expo have been strong recently.
The number of tickets sold in a week has exceeded 500,000 for three consecutive weeks since mid-May.
If the current pace continues, total cumulative sales may reach 18.4 million, the level that makes the operation of the six-month Osaka Expo profitable.
