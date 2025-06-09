The completion of Japan Nuclear Fuel's nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in the village of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, which has been postponed numerous times, could be achieved next year, the company has said.

A public relations official at Japan Nuclear Fuel said the company is "now confident to a certain degree" that the plant for processing spent fuel from nuclear power stations will be completed in fiscal 2026.

Japanese power companies have been forced to store spent fuel within the premises of their nuclear power plants due to a delay of more than 25 years in the construction of the reprocessing plant.