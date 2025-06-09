Cases of religious corporations being bought and sold are increasing across Japan, often due to the absence of successors.
While some organizations resort to intermediary websites in a desperate search for a successor, such transactions have not been envisioned under existing laws, placing them in a legally gray area. There are rising concerns that buyers may exploit the tax privileges granted to religious corporations, but effective countermeasures remain limited.
On the window of a multi-tenant building in Osaka Prefecture, a large sign reads, "Religious corporations: Buying and selling." A 65-year-old broker, who has been facilitating these transactions for six years, explained bluntly: "Buyers are primarily interested in tax savings, money laundering and the lucrative business of managing columbariums."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.