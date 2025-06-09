Cases of religious corporations being bought and sold are increasing across Japan, often due to the absence of successors.

While some organizations resort to intermediary websites in a desperate search for a successor, such transactions have not been envisioned under existing laws, placing them in a legally gray area. There are rising concerns that buyers may exploit the tax privileges granted to religious corporations, but effective countermeasures remain limited.

On the window of a multi-tenant building in Osaka Prefecture, a large sign reads, "Religious corporations: Buying and selling." A 65-year-old broker, who has been facilitating these transactions for six years, explained bluntly: "Buyers are primarily interested in tax savings, money laundering and the lucrative business of managing columbariums."