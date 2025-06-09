An explosion occurred at a facility of the Self-Defense Forces within the U.S. military's Kadena air base in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday, injuring four members, according to SDF sources.

An emergency call was made around 11:15 a.m. reporting that a small-scale explosion occurred at a storage depot for unexploded shells in the village of Yomitan in the prefecture.

Four Ground SDF members were injured in the incident, but none of them are in critical condition, Defense Ministry officials said.