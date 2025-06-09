The president of Japanese spray-dryer maker Ohkawara Kakohki on Monday asked the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department not to appeal a recent ruling by the Tokyo High Court that found the police's investigations into the company illegal and ordered the payment of damages.

The 76-year-old president, Masaaki Okawara, visited the police headquarters in central Tokyo, handing in documents requesting that the truth about the false accusations be revealed and that the police officers involved in the investigation be punished strictly.

Okawara was arrested by the Tokyo police's Public Security Bureau in 2020, along with two others of the Yokohama-based company, for allegedly exporting without permission a spray dryer that could be repurposed for weapons production, in violation of the foreign exchange law.