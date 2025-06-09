Prosecutors on Monday sought a 10-year prison term for U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jamel Clayton, 22, for nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury to a woman in Okinawa Prefecture.

At the Naha District Court on the same day, the defense reiterated a plea of not guilty. The court is scheduled to hand down a ruling on June 24.

During the first court hearing of his trial on June 2, Clayton claimed he was innocent, saying that he did not choke or injure the woman and that he did nothing that would raise suspicion.

In their closing arguments on Monday, prosecutors said that the woman's testimony was trustworthy because it was consistent with objective evidence, and criticized Clayton's "egoistic" motive, which was "just to satisfy his sexual desire."

Meanwhile, the defense side said that the testimony could not be trusted and pressed for Clayton's innocence.

According to the indictment, Clayton inflicted injuries lasting about two weeks on the woman on May 26, 2024, by committing violent acts against her, including wrapping his arms around her from behind for sexual purposes and choking her.