A Chinese aircraft carrier group entered Japan's economic waters over the weekend, before exiting to conduct drills involving fighter jets, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The Liaoning carrier, two missile destroyers and one fast combat supply ship sailed around 300 kilometers southwest of Japan's easternmost island of Minamitori on Saturday, a ministry statement said.

It was the first time a Chinese aircraft carrier had entered that part of Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a Defense Ministry spokesman said.