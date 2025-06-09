Cambodia's Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to return their troops to previous border positions after a clash in which a Cambodian soldier was killed prompted both to reinforce their military presence.

The Cambodian statement, which said both sides wished to ease tensions following the incident in an undemarcated area on May 28, came after Thai Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said both countries were in talks to defuse the situation and would revert to positions agreed in 2024.

For days, the two governments have exchanged statements, saying they were committed to finding a peaceful resolution. Neither gave details about where or to what extent their military forces had been reinforced at the weekend.