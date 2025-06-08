President Donald Trump has come up short on striking trade deals with most nations with just one month left before his self-imposed tariff deadline, even as he took his first steps in weeks toward engaging with China.

Trump secured a much-desired call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, paving the way for a new round of talks on Monday in London — yet the diplomacy was overshadowed by a blowout public fight between Trump and his billionaire onetime ally, Elon Musk.

Trump’s aides insisted Friday that the president was moving on and focused on his economic agenda. Still, question marks remain over the U.S.’s most consequential trade relationships, with few tangible signs of progress toward interim agreements.