Federal agents in Los Angeles faced off against demonstrators for a second day in a row on Saturday following immigration raids a day earlier, prompting a senior White House official to call the protests a "violent insurrection."

The security agents on Saturday were in a tense confrontation with protesters in the Paramount area in southeast Los Angeles, where some demonstrators displayed Mexican flags and others covered their mouths with respiratory masks.

Live video footage showed dozens of green-uniformed security personnel with gas masks lined up on a road strewn with overturned shopping carts as small canisters exploded into gas clouds.