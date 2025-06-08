Junglia Okinawa, a vast theme park scheduled to open July 25 in the northern part of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture, has been shown to the press.

Covering about 60 hectares, the park sits between the city of Nago and the village of Nakijin and was designed around the concept of blending nature with luxury.

Its symbol, the Junglia Tree, stands 14.5 meters tall and 12 meters wide. The park features iconic Okinawan trees such as banyans and Erythrina variegata.

Another highlight is Infinity Spa, where visitors can enjoy a breathtaking view of beautiful forests and the sky.

Junglia Okinawa also features a zip line that allows visitors to glide through nature and an attraction that makes them feel as if they are being chased by a dinosaur.

At the Tropical Oasis restaurant, located next to the spa facility, meals packed with Okinawan ingredients will be served.