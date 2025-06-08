The Defense Ministry has compiled guidelines on ensuring appropriate human involvement in the research and development of defense equipment using artificial intelligence.
The guidelines are expected to cover R&D activities for equipment such as unmanned combat-support drones and ships, but ensuring objectivity and reliability remains a key challenge, since ministry officials are responsible for screening these activities.
The effectiveness of the guidelines also depends on how much AI data related to intellectual property private-sector companies disclose during R&D programs.
