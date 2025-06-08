A memorial service was held Sunday for the victims of the knife attack that happened at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture, 24 years ago.

The ceremony was held at Ikeda Elementary School, which is affiliated with Osaka Kyoiku University. Participants, including bereaved relatives, school staff and students, offered silent prayers at 10:12 a.m., the time when the incident occurred on June 8, 2001.

They then rang a bell installed at a monument inscribed with the names of the children who lost their lives in the attack.