Mourners visited Tokyo's Akihabara district Sunday, marking the 17th anniversary of an indiscriminate attack there that left 17 people dead or injured.
Some voiced concerns that memories of the tragic incident may be fading.
Shinichiro Murase, 55, a civil servant from the city of Yokohama, said that he was visiting Akihabara on the day of the incident in 2008.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.