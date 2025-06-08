Thailand’s top army official designated commanders of two task forces to oversee border crossings with Cambodia as tensions simmer following a skirmish in late May.

Effective from Saturday, the Burapha and Suranaree task forces have been authorized to determine necessary measures at border checkpoints, according to a statement signed by Army Chief Pana Claewplodtook.

The nations are looking to defuse tensions following an exchange of gunfire between troops on May 28 in the disputed Chong Bok border region, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier. The countries are set to hold talks at a Joint Boundary Commission meeting on June 14 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital.