U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed executive orders to bolster defenses against threatening drones and to boost electric air taxis and supersonic commercial aircraft, the White House said.

In the three executive orders, Trump sought to enable routine use of drones beyond the visual sight of operators — a key step to enabling commercial drone deliveries — and reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese drone companies as well as advance testing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The order should boost eVTOL firms including Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation.

Trump is establishing a federal task force to ensure U.S. control over American skies, expand restrictions over sensitive sites, expand federal use of technology to detect drones in real time and provide assistance to state and local law enforcement.