U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has no plans to speak with Elon Musk, signaling the president and his former ally might not resolve their feud over a sweeping tax-cut bill any time soon.
Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he wasn't "thinking about" the Tesla CEO.
"I hope he does well with Tesla," Trump said.
