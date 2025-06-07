U.S. Republican lawmakers are trying to dodge the crossfire between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, with members saying they hope the billionaire brawl will subside without hurting their chances to protect their majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

"It's just not helpful. When you have division, divided teams don't perform as well," Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican whose Nebraska district is perennially among the most competitive House of Representatives races.

"I'm a military guy. I commanded five times. If you have division in your team it's not good," said Bacon, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years.