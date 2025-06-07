The Salvadoran migrant at the heart of a row over U.S. President Donald Trump's hard-line deportation policies was returned to the United States on Friday and arrested on human smuggling charges.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was brought back to the United States from El Salvador and charged with trafficking undocumented migrants, Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

"Abrego Garcia has landed in the United States to face justice," Bondi said at a news conference.