Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung could hold their first meeting at a Group of Seven (G7) summit later this month in Canada, after Lee announced Saturday that he would be attending the event.

Lee took office Wednesday after winning South Korea’s presidential election following the ouster of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.

The South Korean Presidential Office said in a statement that Lee had been invited by G7 leaders to attend the meeting — making it his first foray onto the international diplomatic stage. The summit involves the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States and is scheduled to take place for three days from June 15. Indian leader Narendra Modi has also been invited by host Canada.