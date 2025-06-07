Kobe Gakuin University professor Yoshihiko Okabe was given the Golden Heart award by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday for making great contributions for humanitarian aid in Ukraine under Russia's invasion.

Okabe, an expert on Ukraine issues, and others, received the award in an event in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, according to the presidential office.

The professor has published several books on Ukraine. He also gives lectures about the country.

Last year, Ukraine's Honorary Consulate in Kobe was set up at the university for cultural and academic exchanges with the country, and Okabe became Ukraine's honorary consul in the city.

The other awardees included Veronique Bertholle, deputy mayor of Strasbourg, France, and Marc Cools, president of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

The Golden Heart award was established in 2022.