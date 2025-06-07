Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Canada-hosted Group of Seven summit later this month as ties between the two nations improve.

The South Asian country is not a member of the G7, a grouping of seven of the world’s richest countries, comprising the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. But this will be India‘s 12th time participating and Modi’s sixth consecutive invitation to the summit.

In a post on X, Modi said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited him to the G7 summit and he looks forward to their meeting.