U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to cut off government contracts with billionaire Elon Musk's companies, while Musk suggested Trump should be impeached, turning their bromance into an all-out brawl on social media.

The hostilities began when Trump criticized Tesla CEO Musk in the Oval Office. Within hours, the once-close relationship had disintegrated in full public view, as the world's most powerful man and its richest launched personal barbs at one another on Trump's Truth Social and Musk's X.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump posted on Truth Social.