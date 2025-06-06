Midges have crashed the party at the 2025 Osaka Expo.
Chironomid midges, which closely resemble mosquitoes, have been found swarming in huge numbers across the site. While they are not directly harmful to humans, they are annoying visitors.
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has almost identified where the insects are coming from, but the reason for their explosive increase remains unknown.
