A law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years took effect in Japan on Friday, as the government turns back to atomic energy 14 years after the Fukushima catastrophe.

The world's fourth-largest economy is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050 but remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels — partly because many nuclear reactors were taken offline after the meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 plant.

The government now plans to increase its reliance on nuclear power, in part to help meet growing energy demand from artificial intelligence and microchip factories.