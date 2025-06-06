Tokyo High Court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that ordered four former Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) executives to pay about ¥13 trillion in damages in total over the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

Toshikazu Kino, presiding judge at the high court, found the executives unable to predict the tsunami that triggered the triple reactor meltdown at Tepco's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

In their lawsuit filed in March 2012, Tepco shareholders demanded that five former executives pay some ¥23 trillion in damages to the company over the nuclear accident.