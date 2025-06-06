In a Cantonese opera inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump, a Chinese actor donning a blond wig spars on a Hong Kong stage with a man playing a double of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — ridiculing his outfit and firing a water gun at him.
The sold-out show, "Trump, The Twins President," was performed in the territory's Xiqu Theatre as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an hour-long call on Thursday.
Written by Edward Li, a Feng Shui master-turned-Cantonese opera playwright, the comedy made its Hong Kong debut in 2019. The 3½-hour show has been through several iterations since, with the latest version featuring Trump's attempted assassination and his quarrel with Zelenskyy in the White House.
