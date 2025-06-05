U.S. President Donald Trump is positioning a personal discussion with his Chinese counterpart as the key to preventing the world’s largest economies from spiraling deeper into their trade and technology fight.

But Chinese leader Xi Jinping is making clear that a phone call doesn’t come without a price — a resolute stand so far that’s apparently keeping Trump up late into the night.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social at around 2:17 a.m. His complaint came after a flurry of U.S. officials said this week the two men were set to speak.