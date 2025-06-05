Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday that he would have to respond to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's nuclear-capable bomber fleet, while also describing peace talks with Ukraine as "useful."

The war in Ukraine is intensifying after nearly four months of cajoling and threats to both Moscow and Kyiv from Trump, who says he wants peace after more than three years of the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

After Ukraine bombed bridges and attacked Russia's fleet of bombers deep in Siberia and Russia's far north, Putin on Wednesday said he did not think Ukraine's leaders wanted peace.