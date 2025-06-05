German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has veered between boasting about common ground with U.S. President Donald Trump to bemoaning the U.S. leader’s volatility and even mocking his bravado. Now, for the first time, he gets to deal with him face to face.

After nearly a month in office and following weeks of negotiations, the 69-year-old conservative will travel to Washington for his inaugural meeting with Trump on Thursday.

Past meetings between the two countries’ leaders have often been formalities to reinforce their unshakable postwar partnership. This time is different.