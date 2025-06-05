U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping domestic policy bill has careened into an Elon Musk-shaped brick wall, complicating its passage into law and risking a schism between the most powerful man in the world and the wealthiest.

Trump's "big, beautiful bill" — the centerpiece of his domestic agenda — could define his second term and make or break Republican prospects in the 2026 midterm elections.

But the package is getting a rough ride in Congress over proposals to fund an extension of his 2017 tax cuts by piling on debt and cutting social welfare for the poorest Americans.