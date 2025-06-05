A prosecutor told jurors at Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Wednesday that "no means no" as they prepared to consider his fate.

A New York state appeals court had thrown out Weinstein's 2020 convictions after irregularities in the presentation of witnesses at his original trial, forcing two victims of his alleged abuse to testify a second time.

"He raped three women, they all said no," said prosecutor Nicole Blumberg as she recounted the evidence of the three alleged victims of Weinstein who testified at this trial.